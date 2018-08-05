Angela Rose wrote to her eight-year-old son Carlo's school begging them to be allowed to share a last holiday together, explaining she may only have months to live. Photo / BBC

A mother with terminal cancer was refused permission to take her son out of school during term-time so they could have their last ever holiday together because it was not an "exceptional circumstance."

Angela Rose wrote to her eight-year-old son Carlo's school in the UK begging them to be allowed to share a last holiday together, explaining she may only have months to live.

However, school chiefs refused her request saying leave could only be granted to pupils in "exceptional circumstances", the MailOnline reported.

Angela was diagnosed with breast cancer 14 months ago but within weeks the cancer had spread to her bones and brain with doctors telling her she only had between one and two years to live.

"If a dying 36-year-old mum wanting to take her boy on holiday for one last time isn't an exceptional case then I dread to think what is," she said today.

Stanton Middle School, in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, has since apologised and performed a u-turn to allow Carlo, who has a 98 per cent attendance record, to have one final holiday with his dying mother after it was contacted by Milton Keynes Council.

A school spokesman said: "Although we knew she had health issues we did not realise the full extent of them. We should have checked further - we didn't, and we're very sorry.

"In the light of this we will of course grant this leave of absence, outside of normal school holiday time."

However, the mother-of-three, from Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, is still angry with the school after she was left terrified that she could be slapped with a fine.

"I had to fill in a form to give the reasons I wanted to take my son out of school during term time. I clearly stated that I had terminal cancer and this could be our last holiday together," she said.

"I just don't see how they could have made a mistake."

The law allows head teachers to grant leave of absence to pupils during term-time in "exceptional circumstances."

Under the guidelines, parents could be fined £60 for the unauthorised absence of a child, if it was paid within 28 days, rising to £120 if it was paid within 29 to 42 days.

Angela, who also has 13-year-old son and a daughter aged 18 years, tried to book an eight berth caravan at Haven in Great Yarmouth for a week in August.

Now unable to walk, the extra space was to accommodate friends to act as her carers.

"In August it cost £1,000, which I haven't got. So I booked the week from September 14, when it was £400 - all I could afford."

"Carlo has 98 per cent attendance, but this would have gone down as unauthorised absence. I was terrified I would be fined by the school."