A reconciliation between Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle Sr, 74, has "no chance" of happening at present, DailyMail.com has learned.

The Duchess of Sussex, who celebrates her 37th birthday on Saturday, is said to have been left "amazed" by his most recent antics – which include telling the Mail on Sunday that she would be better off "if I was dead".

He went on to say that Princess Diana would have "loathed" the way he is being treated and admitted to taking drugs 20 years ago but said: "I don't care if Harry never speaks to me again, I'll survive."

Despite his harsh words for the prince, 33, Markle Sr. said he would be left "heartbroken" if youngest daughter Meghan never spoke to him again.

Now a source close to the former Suits actress has told DailyMail.com that a reconciliation is unlikely to happen any time soon and said the pair have had problems for years.

"A reconciliation is completely off the table at the moment," the close friend said. "There's no chance right now - he's been a complete embarrassment.

"They've had problems for some time – from before she met Prince Harry."

The source added: "She's amazed by what's happened but is taking what he says with a grain of salt.

"The Royal Family isn't as upset as you'd think either. Nothing any of them [the Markle family] say has any real consequence and they [Meghan and Harry] have more important things to focus on."

Thomas Markle claims he has been "shut-out" by the Royal family. Photo / Getty Images

DailyMail.com has approached Kensington Palace for comment.

In his most recent interview, Markle Sr also complained of being "cut off" by his daughter and admitted that they haven't spoken for 10 weeks.

He said he wanted to send Meghan a card for her birthday on Saturday but claimed that "it'll just be on among thousands" and she may "never see it".

The former lighting director added: "I thought about sending it by Priority Mail Express, but the Palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn't explode."

Meghan is set to spend her first birthday as a member of the Royal Family at the wedding of one of Harry's closest friends, Charlie Van Straubenzee.

Van Straubenzee, 37, who will wed film maker Daisy Jenks in Surrey, England, on Saturday, has been pals with the prince since they attended prep school in Berkshire together and took on the role of usher at Harry and Meghan's wedding in May.

One man who didn't make it was Markle Sr who pulled out days before the wedding claiming to have suffered a heart attack.

The bout of ill-health was announced the day after he was revealed to be colluding with LA-based paparazzo Jeff Rayner to stage fake candid pictures – including ones that showed him running near his home, being measured for a suit and looking up pictures of Meghan and Harry in an internet café near his home in Rosarito, Mexico.

He was also pictured inside a nearby Starbucks leafing through a book of British landmarks.

Embarrassingly, the revelation came after Kensington Palace had spent weeks pleading for privacy on his behalf – including a message demanding he be left alone sent hours before the story was published.

Instead of being at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on the big day, the 74-year-old watched the nuptials from a $31-a-night AirBNB in Baja Malibu – a scruffy residential compound close to his home in San Antonio del Mar.

He returned home on the Monday after the wedding and was pictured purchasing a creamy drink from Starbucks en route.

Since then, the retired Emmy winner has repeatedly spoken out about his daughter and has insisted that he will continue to do so until she contacts him.

Markle Sr also said in his most recent interview that he is the one who made Meghan "the woman she is today" – a view enthusiastically supported by the Duchess of Sussex' estranged half-sister Samantha, 53, via Twitter.

In a move likely to cause further embarrassment for the Royal Family, Samantha, who is writing a book about her sister, is slated to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

The news that she had been "confirmed" for the show came shortly after Meghan's future sister-in-law Darlene Blount was arrested for allegedly blacking her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr's eye during a drunken row a week ago.