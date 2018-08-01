New Zealand popular media personality John Campbell has stepped into the realm of love, dishing out relationship advice on social media.

Usually most comfortable behind the microphone or in front of the camera, Campbell weighed in on a Twitter user's love dilemma, much to the delight of readers.

One Kiwi woman took to Twitter detailing her sticky situation writing: "Twitter: I asked out a cute boy and I've been on 'seen' since 6:21pm and all I can hear is @JohnJCampbell saying 'Drop him'."

When one woman faced a dating dilemma she approached John Campbell for advice. His response, marvellous! Photo / Twitter

But it was Campbell's response that had Twitter glowing, dropping a one-liner before giving her sound advice.

"Drop him. And that'll be his loss. Life's too short for people who don't make you feel like you matter."

John Campbell's not just a great presenter, but a pretty decent love guru. Photo / Twitter

Following Campbell's words of wisdom, readers responded with some praising the radio host while others took the opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

"@JohnJCampbell made my night! If John Campbell can find time to message back within the evening, than all y'all boys ain't got no excuse," one person said.

Another wrote: "Yeah I'm going to heavily agree with @JohnJCampbell on this!!"

One person suggested Campbell's love advice become a TV series funded by the government.

"'Drop Him with John Campbell' should get @NZonAir funding ASAP!"

Campbell's tweet has more than 200 likes to date.

It's not the first time a public figure has delved into a discussion on Twitter.

In 2017, a debate at the pub that made its way onto social media attracted Clark to respond to clear the debate right up.

Helen Clark weighed in on a pub discussion. Photo / Twitter

"Hey @HelenClarkNZ my friend at the pub is convinced you promoted not to send troops to Afghanistan. I said that was Iraq. Who is right?" the twitter user wrote.

Clark responded by saying: "You are correct. NZ sent no combat troops to Iraq. The invasion had no UN Security Council mandate."