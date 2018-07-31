Kanye West shared sketches of his new Yeezy collection with Twitter followers, and fans of the rapper have been left more than a little confused by his unique drawings.

West's highly coveted collection is set to drop in 2019 and features seven designs including third generations of his popular 700, 500 and 350 sneakers.

While "sneakerheads" were thrilled to get a sneak peek of what was to come from the designer, some couldn't quite comprehend West's drawing abilities, leading to a series of savage comments online.

"Did North draw these?" one confused follower asked the rapper.

Another commented on the shape and red zig zag details: "Are these volcanoes?"

Damn north west designed the new shoes? She needs a little work but good for her.... — El President (@fuckingggBeeee) July 28, 2018

One social media user even compared the Yeezy designs to the infamous flame-covered sneakers Chandler Bing designed in an episode of Friends, writing, "Been and done I'm afraid."

No matter how bizarre the sketches, West's new collection looks to be another sell-out as it offers highly anticipated releases like the 1050 boot, as well as the 451, which he also teased on Twitter before releasing.