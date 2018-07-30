A man has abandoned a woman on their first date after she slipped and fell down a mountain ledge while out on a hike in Brisbane.

The man, trying to impress his date, took her out on Friday morning for a hike in the picturesque Glass House Mountains.

But while on a gentle stroll, the man's date slipped and fell off the mountain ledge, landing on the ground below and badly injuring her hand.

Instead of staying to help rescue the woman, the man left because he'd otherwise be late for work.

Advertisement

Four climbers spotted the distressed woman and came to her rescue.

Mr Coulter said it was a challenge for emergency services to rescue her because they were on a remote and steep part of the mountain, yet they safely managed to abseil down with her.

"She told us she was actually on a first date and that he was the one that had decided to take her up the mountain," climber and ecologist Brian Coulter told the Courier Mail.

"But apparently he was running late for work so he left her there while we attended to her injuries."

Glass house mountains, Sunshine Coast, Australia. Photo / Getty

According to Coulter, the rescue was tricky and called on local emergency service to assist as she was struck on a remote and steep part of the mountain.

Emergency services were able to help the woman abseil down the mountain before being taken to hospital.

It is understood the woman has not offered the runaway date a second chance.