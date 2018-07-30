Hits presenter Toni Street's baby boy is due via surrogate in just two weeks – and in the lead up she's making sure everything in order for his arrival.

This includes meetings with Oranga Tamariki – formally known as CYFS – to make sure she and her husband Matt are ready to legally adopt their biological son.

"I have to get through a major hurdle before I can have this baby," Toni explained on her radio show.

"Because I've done it via surrogacy I have to adopt my own baby, even though it's genetically mine and my husband Matt's. Which, you know, it seems pretty bizarre but we desperately want this baby so we're going to do whatever it takes."

Trying to explain the Oranga Tamariki visit to her 3-year-old daughter Mackenzie, she said: "Now Micks, someone's coming to see if we're a nice family for our baby boy to come to."

Wanting to impress, little Mackenzie adorably donned her favourite gold skirt, but she didn't stop there.

While the nerve-wracking meeting was going on, the toddler decided she would try her hand at a little bar tending.

"I look over to the side, and without a word of a lie, she's hit the bar cart," Toni said, recounting the moment.

"She's hit the drinks trolley in our lounge and she literally had the shaker and the shot glass out pretending to drink out of them and I was like 'oh dear!'"

