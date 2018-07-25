A British man who has no penis has admitted assaulting two women who thought they were having sex with him.

Carlos Delacruz, 35, pretended to have sex with the women using an unknown instrument while he was in a relationship with them.

Both his victims complained of "extreme pain" during intercourse with Delacruz and were forced to stop and suffered from thrush afterwards.

Delacruz, from Banknock, near Falkirk in Scotland, refused to allow the women to see him naked and always performed in bed with the lights out.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told both women, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, were left shocked after they subsequently discovered their lover did not have a penis and had been using an unknown object to enter them.

Delacruz admitted to penetrating both women with an unknown object without their consent when he appeared at the city court on Tuesday.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Cockburn told the court Delacruz had been in a relationship with both women at separate times between May 27, 2013 and May 14 last year.

Cockburn said: "The accused was in a relationship with one of the women between May 2013 and January 2016 and they first had sex in May 2013.

"She believed she was being penetrated by his penis. The accused does not have a penis.

"She knew he was self conscious about his body and always wore a T-shirt.

"[On one occasion] the accused turned his back [while in bed together] and she heard him with a [condom] wrapper. The accused turned around and inserted his penis into her.

"During intercourse he would hold on to the base of the penis with his hand."

The fiscal added Delacruz and the woman would have sex around once a month despite her suffering "extreme pain" and only being allowed to touch his body "over his clothing".

"During their relationship the woman continued to believe he had a penis", the fiscal added.

Cockburn added the woman suffered from thrush following the lovemaking sessions with Delacruz.

The couple split up in January 2016 and the woman informed the police in May that year after she learned Delacruz had been lying to her and did not have a penis.

Delacruz then began a second relationship with another woman in August 2016 and after two months of dating they moved in together.

The second victim also "believed Delacruz had a penis" and the couple always had the lights off during when they had sex.

She also suffered "extreme pain from penetration" during lovemaking and on the first occasion had to tell Delacruz to stop as she was bleeding.

The couple then had sex around 10 times over the course of their nine-month relationship and the woman also contracted thrush afterwards.

The relationship failed in May 2017 due to "financial matters" the couple were having and the court was told the woman discovered Delacruz's sordid secret the following month and decided to call in the police.

Cockburn said during a subsequent police interview Delacruz made no comment and that he was medical examined while in custody and it was "found he did not have a penis".

No details of Delacruz's gender position were read out in court and defending brief Cameron Tait said he would reserve his full mitigation to the sentencing diet.

Sheriff Alison Stirling placed Delacruz on the sex offenders register for a term still to be determined.

Sheriff Stirling deferred sentence to September but warned Delacruz that "all options remain open to the court at the sentencing".