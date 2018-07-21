Beaming for the camera with his trademark cheeky smile, Prince George poses for the official photograph taken to mark his fifth birthday today.

The charming image shows the confident youngster relaxing against a wall in the back garden of Clarence House, the home of his grandfather Prince Charles.

The photograph was taken in the gardens of Clarence House by Matt Porteous, after the christening of his baby brother Louis earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday – thank you everyone for your lovely messages 🎈



Prince George, who is beaming as he stands against a wall with his hands neatly tucked behind his back, wears a shirt by Amaia Kids.

The short-sleeved white top with blue stitching is called a "Daniel shirt" and costs £42 ($81).

One of the official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House taken by Matt Porteous.

The brand is emerging as a royal family favourite, also featuring in Prince George's birthday portrait last year when he wore an Amaia Kids collarless blue and white striped shirt.

In the first official photograph of Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte together, the third in line to the throne wore socks by the same designer.

The photo released by Kensington Palace to mark Prince George's 3rd birthday. It was taken by his mum.

The Franco-Spanish boutique opened its first story in Fulham in 2004, and moved to Chelsea the following year.

Prince George has every reason to be smiling this weekend, with reports that he will be celebrating with his family on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

The past 12 months have been an exciting period for George, from completing his first school year to once again joining his great grandmother the Queen on Buckingham Palace's balcony to mark her official birthday.