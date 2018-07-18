In the dating world, taking on someone else's child isn't something everyone puts their hand up for, or reflects on as a positive component of a relationship.

But this wasn't the case for Kiwi trainer, advocate and public speaker Richie Hardcore.

Speaking to The Hits hosts Sarah, Sam and Toni, he revealed how becoming a step-parent has helped change his life for the better.

"It definitely wasn't on my list of things to do growing up," says Richie – who became a stepdad to 4-year-old Jack this year. "But the whole experience makes me a better, richer person".

While he admits the process of building not just one, but two relationships has been more work than regular dating – and that the sleep deprivation that comes with having a toddler in the house can be a downside – it's been all worth it to be a part of Jack's life.

"For me, it's been a really positive experience. I'm not going to say it's easy, but it's been really positive," he says.

"It's made me a more mature, kinder, patient, self-sacrificing person in a way that I'd never envisioned.

"I'm really mindful that I have a degree of influence on this little dude's life and I'm trying real hard not to make a mess of it."

Richie and step-son Jack enjoy a day at the beach. Photo / Instagram

