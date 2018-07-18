In the dating world, taking on someone else's child isn't something everyone puts their hand up for, or reflects on as a positive component of a relationship.

But this wasn't the case for Kiwi trainer, advocate and public speaker Richie Hardcore.

Speaking to The Hits hosts Sarah, Sam and Toni, he revealed how becoming a step-parent has helped change his life for the better.

"It definitely wasn't on my list of things to do growing up," says Richie – who became a stepdad to 4-year-old Jack this year. "But the whole experience makes me a better, richer person".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Throwback to beach dates with the little homie Jack this summer. ➡️ I became a step parent earlier this year when my girlfriend moved in with this little legend. He’s four, and super intelligent and energetic, and I’d be lying if I said it was easy. I’ve found it pretty challenging at times, but over the months I’ve learned so much about myself and about how his little growing brain works, and while no doubt we will have plenty more ups and downs I gotta say I really have grown a lot as a man since he came into my life. I’m more patient, I slowly sacrifice more of my own time to do shit like, play LEGO and draw dinosaurs (badly) and play chase and tickling. I never really planned on having kids because I’m “not really sure existing is an inherently good thing” to thrust someone into I guess, I’ve always found it difficult, but now I find myself in a parenting role, it’s actually pretty special. It’s surprisingly touching waking up to 6:15am to a little face staring at you, or never be able to have a shower without him wandering in and just chatting about his stuffed kiwi Katherine (it’s a boy btw). Life’s weird how it works out but I’m really glad I’ve stuck around on Earth long enough to have this opportunity. I hope it lasts a long while. Thanks to Jack’s momma @clairerobbie for choosing and trusting me to help raise your little boy and to his Dad Luke for being cool with me coming into all of your lives, who is an amazing father also. Jack is spoilt with cool adults. If you’re step parent, I salute you, it’s a big task, so mad props.

A post shared by Richie Hardcore (@richiehardcore) on

While he admits the process of building not just one, but two relationships has been more work than regular dating – and that the sleep deprivation that comes with having a toddler in the house can be a downside – it's been all worth it to be a part of Jack's life.

"For me, it's been a really positive experience. I'm not going to say it's easy, but it's been really positive," he says.

"It's made me a more mature, kinder, patient, self-sacrificing person in a way that I'd never envisioned.

"I'm really mindful that I have a degree of influence on this little dude's life and I'm trying real hard not to make a mess of it."

Richie and step-son Jack enjoy a day at the beach. Photo / Instagram
Richie and step-son Jack enjoy a day at the beach. Photo / Instagram

This story originally appeared on The Hits and has been republished with permission.

Related articles:

LIFESTYLE

Millennial's money diary has people outraged

19 Jul, 2018 8:21am
5 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Claim Thomas Markle's heart surgery a lie to get sympathy

19 Jul, 2018 8:17am
4 minutes to read
STRATFORD PRESS

Sky TV Special Children's party puts smiles on kids' faces

18 Jul, 2018 9:06am
3 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

Kate Moss speaks out about sudden death of best friend

18 Jul, 2018 8:18am
12 minutes to read