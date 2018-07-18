On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
While he admits the process of building not just one, but two relationships has been more work than regular dating – and that the sleep deprivation that comes with having a toddler in the house can be a downside – it's been all worth it to be a part of Jack's life.
"For me, it's been a really positive experience. I'm not going to say it's easy, but it's been really positive," he says.
"It's made me a more mature, kinder, patient, self-sacrificing person in a way that I'd never envisioned.
"I'm really mindful that I have a degree of influence on this little dude's life and I'm trying real hard not to make a mess of it."
This story originally appeared on The Hits and has been republished with permission.