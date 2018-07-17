The US President's visit to the UK divided the nation with many taking to the streets to protest.

And one Twitter user has suggested that the Queen herself was conducting a protest of her own with the choice of brooches she wore during Donald Trump's time in England, the Daily Mail reports.

Despite the fact Her Majesty is strictly neutral when it comes to political matters, social media is convinced otherwise.

A woman called Julie (@SamaruiKnitter) took to Twitter to suggest the monarch's choice in brooch during Trump's time in England last week, made a bold statement.

While the Queen only met with Trump on one occasion, each day she was pictured during his three-day visit the monarch wore a supposedly 'controversial' brooch.

Addressing her 4,000-strong following, Julie said: "She wore three brooches while she and Trump were both in town. The day he arrived, the day of the banquet, and the day she actually met him for tea. (sic)"

In a new tweet she continues: "Arrival day was the one that got the most attention. That day, she wore the brooch the Obamas gave her on their last visit to England.

"That by itself is amusing enough. She wore a brooch the Obamas gave her. But it gets better.

"It's not AN American brooch, any would be funny. She chose THIS ONE. This one was purchased out-of-pocket by Michelle and Barack Obama and given to her as a personal gift."

According to Her Majesty's Jewel Vault the small green flower brooch was selected from the vintage selection at the Tiny Jewel Box jewelry store in Washington, D.C by the former president and First Lady in 2011.

It is an American-made piece from 1950 crafted from 14-carat yellow gold, diamonds, and moss agate.

Julie reveals that on Trump's second day in the UK, Friday, and the day that he attended tea with the Queen, Her Majesty once again opted for a rather pointed pin choice.

Julie writes: "And for the day of the tea, QE wore an innocuous 'nice but not holy s***, considering what's in the vaults' diamond brooch she inherited from her mother.

"Jewel watchers nearly died, because it is the brooch worn in the famous 'Three Queens in Mourning' photo, worn by the Queen Mum.

"QE rolled up to tea with the Trumps wearing the brooch her mother wore to her father's STATE FUNERAL."

Continuing the Twitter thread she explains: "It's called the Sapphire Jubillee Brooch, and it was given to the Queen of England as a gift for ruling for eleventy billion (okay, 65). From Canada."

For Trump's final day in the UK, she once again made a further unusual brooch choice.

"You know, who Trump's been screaming about and insulting. The commonwealth country and one of the UK's greatest allies. Them."

The Queen was given the sapphire brooch from the Canadian people to mark her sapphire jubilee during an event in London celebrating 150 years of the Canadian Confederation in 2017.

The Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch is adorned with 48 sapphires, which were part of the only sapphire deposit ever found in Canada in 2002.

The thread has garnered more than 3,000 likes as her followers applauded her astute observation.

THE THREE CONTROVERSIAL BROOCHES WORN BY THE QUEEN

THURSDAY: The American State Visit Brooch

Worn by the Queen during an audience at Windsor Castle where she was joined by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

According to Her Majesty's Jewel vault the small green flower brooch was selected it from the vintage selection at the Tiny Jewel Box jewelry store in Washington, D.C by the former president and First Lady in 2011.

It is an American-made piece from 1950 crafted from 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds, and moss agate.

FRIDAY: The brooch worn at her father's funeral

While welcoming her American guest to tea the Queen wore perhaps the most controversial badge of all.

The palm leaf brooch was famously worn by the Queen mother at the state funeral of Her Majesty's father King George VI and can be seen in the famous Three Queens in Mourning photo.

The Queen inherited the brooch in 2002.

SATURDAY: The Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch

Worn by the monarch during King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium's visit to Windsor Castle.

The Queen was given the sapphire brooch from the Canadian people to mark her sapphire jubilee during an event in London celebrating 150 years of the Canadian Confederation in 2017.

The Governor presented the Queen with the brooch on behalf of the Canadian people to mark her sapphire jubilee, celebrated last year as she marked 65 years on the throne.

The Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch is adorned with 48 sapphires, which were part of the only sapphire deposit ever found in Canada in 2002.

Saturday's engagement is the first time that the Queen has been photographed wearing the brooch since it was gifted to her.