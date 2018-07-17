Nelson Mandela's granddaughter said today that the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stance on "justice and fairness in the world makes them a shining example for the youth of today".

She spoke as Harry and his wife Meghan visited the opening of an exhibition in London celebrating the South African freedom fighter who became his country's president.

A specially curated programme of historic artefacts, photographs and film is on show at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall in tribute to Mr Mandela on the centenary of his birth, according to the Daily Mail.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex attend the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid leader's birth. Photo / AP

Harry and Meghan spent 45 minutes being shown around the collection after being warmly welcomed by Mr Mandela's granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela.

She said: "Today's event is hugely significant - not only because we are here to celebrate the life of a great man in history, but also because we are able to educate the next generation, that we must never repeat the mistakes of the past.

"The visit of their royal highnesses Harry and Meghan is a great honour. Their support for justice and fairness in the world makes them a shining example for the youth of today and tomorrow.

"I hope by being here today they can be huge advocates for the exhibition so that as many people as possible can learn about what my grandfather was about.

"The thing I admire most about them is that they are activists and they go out of their way to put their name behind causes that are important to them.

"They are young people who want to go out and really make a difference and stand out for certain things that are really important, and highlight certain causes that they are passionate about.

"For me, I think it's very admirable that they stand by causes and they put their name where their mouth is. They don't just talk about it, you see them actually taking part and we are honoured that this is another one of the amazing projects that they like to support.

"They are from a family that has a legacy themselves but by supporting Nelson Mandela's legacy it will have a huge effect throughout the world.

"Our families have a great history and a shared legacy together and it's important as us

young people to make sure we carry that legacy forward."

Meghan the Duchess of Sussex meets Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zamaswazi Diamini- Mandela at the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. Photo / AP

Ms Dlamini-Mandela, who is known as "Swati", was smuggled on to Robben Island in 1980, when she was less than a year old, wrapped in blankets her grandmother pretended she needed as protection against the cold.

Let in on the secret, prison guard Christo Brand is said to have initially refused to allow Mr Mandela to see his grandchild - but eventually gave in, despite fearing he might lose his job.

Ms Dlamini-Mandela, who was born in 1979 in Welkom, South Africa, now works as a business developer, public speaker and entrepreneur – and launched her own luxury fashion range Swati by Roi Kaskara last year.

In 2013, she and her sister Zaziwe became unlikely reality TV show stars in South Africa, and insisted at the time that their family trusted them to do what they want, provided they act with "respect and integrity".

The exhibition has been heralded for providing a fascinating insight into Mr Mandela's journey from young anti-apartheid campaigner to becoming the inspiration for an international movement against South Africa's violent and oppressive system.

It is based around six themes - Character, Comrade, Leader, Prisoner, Negotiator, Statesman - all made up of information and photo panels, along with films and archive items from different periods of Mandela's life.

In 1962, Mr Mandela he was arrested for conspiring to overthrow the state and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rivonia Trial. He served 27 years in prison, split between Robben Island, Pollsmoor Prison, and Victor Verster Prison.

Amid growing domestic and international pressure as well as increased fears of a racial civil war, President F. W. de Klerk released him in 1990.

One of Mr Mandela's fellow prisoners during his incarceration was Andrew Mlangeni, who stood trial accused of sabotage against the then apartheid government and spent 26 years in prison on Robben Island with Mandela.

Britain's Prince Harry, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex look at a Shakespeare book favored by prisoners on Robben Island with Andrew Miangeni, who was in prison with Nelson Mandela. Photo / AP

The 93-year-old told of how being faced with the collection of artefacts and pictures which "brought back so many memories".

He praised Harry and Meghan's visit, saying: "To me, it's an indication of the importance. I am hopeful that we will do more to teach the young generation about the history and especially of our struggle in South Africa, where we come from and where we are at present. This exhibition I think will help in showing the younger people."

The Duke and Duchess paid particular attention to a pickaxe on show, similar to the one Mr Mandela used when he was forced to carry out manual labour on Robben Island.

They were also treated to a performance from the Ubunye Choir, brought together by the South African Diaspora Ubunye Trust especially for the occasion to which Harry and Meghan, wearing a pale pink dress by Canadian ethical designer House of Nonie, smiled and clapped enthusiastically. She also appeared to get goosebumps while watching them.

Leading former anti-apartheid campaigner Lord Peter Hain, who is chair of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, told how the Queen had a particularly strong personal relationship with Nelson Mandela, when he paid a state visit in 1996.

He said: "It was a terrific occasion you could see how close they were, very different from the one last week I might add - but that's by the way.

"And during his 90th birthday party celebrated here in London, Her Majesty the Queen phoned Nelson Mandela in the middle of his party and he was handed the phone and said 'Hello Elizabeth, how's the duke?'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex attend the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. Photo / AP

"After which his wife Graca Machel scolded him saying 'you cannot refer to Her Majesty the Queen on first name terms' to which he replied 'But she calls me Nelson'."

Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was a guest at the exhibition, said: "Harry and Meghan are undoubtedly great advocates for important and just causes and you can tell them care passionately about freedoms and justice for all.

"They are part of an exciting generation of young royals, who demonstrate openness and kindness and are fantastic ambassadors for their family and the country."

Curator Debo Amon, literature programmer at the Southbank Centre, said: "It's wonderful to see it come together. It's an exhibition that really highlights both his (Mandela) life and the anti apartheid movement.

"It shows both the freedom struggle and also speaks to the joint heritage of South Africa and the UK in terms of the anti apartheid movement and what ordinary people did to contribute and help."

The visit by the royals marks the first time the Mandela exhibition will be shown in the UK after successful runs in various forms around the world, including six weeks at the Paris Town Hall in 2013.

Leading former anti-apartheid campaigner Lord Peter Hain, who is chair of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, welcomed the royal support.

He said: "The Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Queen Elizabeth Hall, which is free to visitors from July 17 to August 19, will depict the anti-apartheid freedom struggle and Mandela's vision of a non-racial rainbow democracy based upon justice, equality and human rights. We are delighted the duke and duchess will be supporting it."

Harry visited Mr Mandela's cell, where he spent 18 years imprisoned by the apartheid regime, during a trip to South Africa's Robben Island, and he also toured the statesman's offices and met his widow Graca Machel in 2015.

During their visit to the South Bank, the duke and duchess will tour the exhibition and at each themed panel will meet people associated with the displays and Mr Mandela's work.

The guests include Thembi Tambo, South Africa's High Commissioner to the UK and daughter of anti-apartheid politician Oliver Tambo, who was a close colleague of Mr Mandela.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex Nelson Mandela's friends Paul and Adelaide Joseph at the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition. Photo / AP

Items on display include a Collected Works of Shakespeare, which was smuggled onto Robben Island and features annotations made by Mr Mandela and his contemporaries.

There is also a letter of thanks from the statesman to the UK public written on April 16, 1990, the day Mr Mandela attended the Wembley concert held in his honour, he thanks the British public for their "overwhelming generosity".

Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, said: "London was both South Africa's colonial metropole and the headquarters of the international anti-apartheid struggle. It was also the venue for some of Nelson Mandela's most inspiring speeches."

Harry and Meghan married two months ago at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, in a ceremony watched by hundreds of millions of people across the world. The exhibition at the Southbank Centre is free and runs until August 19.