Meghan whispered together with her sister-in-law Kate during their first solo outing together as they watched Serena Williams lose in the Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber.

The Duchess of Sussex joined the Duchess of Cambridge at the All England club to watch the US tennis titan take on Angelique Kerber, from Germany, in the women's final.

Beaming in the royal box ahead of the contest, the duchesses watched animatedly as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal battled for the men's singles title in a five-set match which kept audiences on the edge of their seats, according to the Daily Mail.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, applaud after Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon. Photo / AP

Champion Djokovic came out on top after the contest which lasted for a staggering five hours.

Despite support from both Duchesses, Serena failed to win her eighth Wimbledon title, with Angelique Kerber taking a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The American was the first mother to reach the final since Australian Evonne Goolagong triumphed 38 years ago.

Her voice breaking after the match, which lasted one hour and five minutes, Williams said:

"It's been an amazing tournament for me, I was really happy to get this far. It's obviously disappointing but I can't be disappointed, I have so much to look forward to and I'm literally just getting started.

"To all the mums out there, I was playing for you today and I tried but Angelique played really well. I look forward to continuing to being back out here and doing what I do best."

Stepping out together at the All England club, Kate wore a pretty white polka dot dress by her go-to designer Jenny Packham.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber. Photo / AP

Meanwhile Meghan opted for a striking blue striped Ralph Lauren shirt and a wide-leg white trousers, teamed with court shoes and a fedora.

While Meghan has made few visits to Wimbledon, Kate - patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - is a stalwart of the tournament.

The duchess has cheered on players from the royal box most years since marrying Prince William.

Other notable faces in the royal box included Lewis Hamilton and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in a magical ceremony in Windsor in May, is a good friend of Williams, who gave birth to her daughter last year.

She attended Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle in May with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, applaud in the Royal Box ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber. Photo / AP

Williams has previously said that she was delighted the duchess would be coming to watch her play.

Former world number one Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and was hoping to win her first title at the tournament since becoming a mother.

She defeated Camila Giorgi from Italy two sets to one in the quarter final on Tuesday after a shaky start, with Giorgi taking the first set.

But the champion sailed through her semi-final against Julia Görges from Germany, taking the match in straight sets on Thursday.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber. Photo / AP

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, take their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final match. Photo / AP

Williams used to be the highest ranking female player but her seed plummeted to 25th after she left the sport to have her baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Kerber, 30, defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-3 in the semi-final on Thursday.

After the match she praised Williams, saying: "Serena you are a great person and a champion, you are coming back and you are such an inspiration for everybody, for all of us and every person watching.

"I'm sure you will have your next grand slam title."