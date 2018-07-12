A woman who shared a hilarious tutorial on how to fold a fitted sheet has gone viral.

Terri Estep Metz, from Indiana, took to Facebook to share a video of her life hack for folding the one piece of laundry we all struggle with.

But by the time you reach the end of the video, you can see why many have been left in stitches.

The "tutorial" begins with Metz holding sheets saying they are ready fresh from the dryer.

"So I just got my sheets out the dryer, and I always hate that because I hate folding sheets.

Oh Sheet, it’s just that easy! #toodaloo Posted by Terri Estep Metz on Sunday, 1 July 2018

"But I know everybody does so today I'm going to show you the easiest way ever to fold a fitted sheet."

While beginning to fold the sheet she explains: "What you want to do is you take your sheet and lay it down on the ground like that, just like that.

"Then you want to put one leg in that side, one leg in that side, and then you're going to want to sit down.

"And then you want to hook an arm in this one and an arm in this one."

"Then you want to put one leg in that side, one leg in that side, and then you're going to want to sit down." Photo / Facebook

By now, Metz is basically in the sheet looking a bit awkward, but her advice is going to get a lot more funny.

"So then what you're going to do next is lay your body down," she continues.

"And you may be happy to lay down because you're already wore out at this point because folding sheets is nonsense.

"So then the next step, take the left side of your body and slowly roll it over."

As Metz is rolling herself into the sheet, the person behind the can be heard laughing in the background.

"At this point you take this corner and tuck it up in that corner; therefore you have freed a hand.

"At this point you take this corner and tuck it up in that corner; therefore you have freed a hand." Photo / Facebook

"And what you do now is you is just genius. Slowly take out a leg, and then you slowly take out another leg and gingerly roll your body out.

"And then you get up at this point then you do once twice, bingo baby!

"Is that not beautiful shove that baby in the linen closet and be proud."

"And what you do now is you is just genius. Slowly take out a leg, and then you slowly take out another leg and gingerly roll your body out." Photo / Facebook

Metz is looking pleased with herself at the end of the video, with an "almost perfect" folded fitted sheet.

She signs off by saying: "That's the way you do it my sweets, toodaloo," while giving a thumbs up.

Since sharing the video titled "Oh Sheet, it's just that easy! #toodaloo", it has had 5.1K shares, 951 comments and 1.7k reactions.

She signs off by saying: "That's the way you do it my sweets, toodaloo," while giving a thumbs up. Photo / Facebook

Her folding method has also caught the attention of US media, as she has appeared on numerous talk shows.