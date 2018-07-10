Whenever McDonald's releases anything new, it's usually met with serious hype. But will the same happen with a remake of a menu classic?

McDonald's New Zealand has today announced online the launch of Spicy Chicken McNuggets, and loyal nugget fans appear to have already been set into a frenzy.

According to the McDonald's Facebook page, the spicy offering is "here for a good time, not a long time." Nugget enthusiasts are taking that very seriously.

NEW Spicy Chicken McNuggets at Macca’s - here for a good time not a long time. Who would you share yours with? Posted by McDonald's on Tuesday, 10 July 2018

In just one hour, over 2100 fans have commented on the post, with some sharing they were already in line waiting to get their hands on the fast food chain's latest offering.

Another eager commenter who had already sampled the spicy nuggets, gave a rave review, noting the spicy bbq sauce is a must.

The nuggets, which come with the choice of spicy sticky bbq sauce or aioli are available from today at participating restaurants for a limited time only.

The nuggets are available for a limited time only. Photo / McDonald's.

So do you think the new creations are worth a try, or should McDonald's have left the classic alone?