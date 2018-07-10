Imagine calling yourself vegan and not knowing mayonnaise is made with eggs.

In a now viral Facebook post, a Subway store employee described the moment he enlightened a vegan customer to that fact, much to her surprise.

Gabriel Caulfield-Bohlken posted on Facebook that a woman ordered a sandwich from the Subway store he works at on June 27 and asked him to change his gloves before preparing it as she was vegan and he'd obviously been handling meat.

"I did that, no problem, perfectly reasonable request," he recalls.

"I get her bread, toast it and put all the veggies she wants on it, I start to wrap up her sandwich when she says, 'can I get some mayo?'

"I look at her, she's looking at me, I pick up the mayo, I'm waiting for her to be like haha jk.

"Nothing," he says.

"Me: 'You know mayonnaise has eggs in it right?'

"THIS. GIRL. JUST. STOOD. THERE. SILENT.

"She stood there for a second.

"V: 'N-no it doesn't, I get mayo every time, are you sure?'

"Me: 'Yes ma'am, mayo has egg whites in it.'

"I felt so horrible, she stood there with such a distraught and defeated face, I had shattered this poor girl's world."

The Subway employee says by then a couple of other people were waiting in line, so he had to finish the girl's order and move on.

"Me: 'Would you like the mayo on it ma'am?'

"V: 'Sure, go ahead.'

"She sounded so done, so defeated."

He gave her the sandwich, with the very non-vegan mayo, she paid and left.

When he wished her a nice day she just said "yeah, I'll try".

The post has been shared nearly 44,000 times and received more than 66,000 likes on Facebook.

A lot of people had similar tales to share.

"Something similar happened to my sister's friend when she said the only thing that gets her through being vegan is smothering everything in gravy. my sister said most gravy isn't vegan. She was absolutely devastated," a Facebook user commented.

He also posted it to Reddit where it received more than 2000 comments.