The devastated parents of a child who lost her life to a brain tumour have shared a heartbreaking photo of their final goodbye with their little girl.

Zoey Catherine Daggett, five, from Fairport, near New York, died on July 4th, two years after being diagnosed with the deadly growth, known as a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma tumor.

Her mother, Casey Daggett, revealed that the image was taken just hours before Zoey passed away, after she spent her final day lying in her parents' arms with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on the television.

Zoey died half-way through the film, said her father Ben.

Casey explained to local newspaper the Democrat and Chronicle: "We've had two years to prepare for this but it's never - it's never enough."

Casey Daggett said she could never be prepared for the loss of her daughter, despite having almost two years to prepare. Photo / Zoey's Fight

The schoolgirl was diagnosed two years ago, in July 2016, after she fell at a playground and began walking with a limp, the MailOnline reported.

A week later she couldn't move one of her arms and tests revealed that she had a rare tumour that strikes children between the ages of four and ten. Survival rates for the condition are currently less than one per cent.

While Zoey had undergone multiple treatments to extend her life, she stopped responding to radiotherapy a month ago and her condition quickly deteriorated. Her parents revealed that their fun-loving daughter even named her tumour, calling it "brain boo boo".

Zoey with her father Ben; most diagnoses of the brain tumour that Zoey had occur in youngsters between the ages of five and 10.

In her memory, Ben and Casey have had soundwaves of Zoey saying "I love you" and "not today" - a life-affirming line from Game of Thrones - tattooed on their arms.

Said Casey: "She was just this tiny little person that brought light to every single room and every single occasion."

A GoFundMe campaign has so far raised $25,000 to help cover the family's medical expenses. Zoey's funeral takes place on Monday July 9th in Fairport.