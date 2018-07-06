Naughty kitten: 1. Slow dog: 0

A rescue kitten has stolen a juicy steak and the hearts of her community after details of her latest cheeky cat-scapade were posted on a community Facebook page.

Sue McKellar wrote on the Dunedin News Facebook page on Monday that her kitten, Pearl, had come home with a large, medium-to-well-done steak.

"To the person in Kenmure Rd area who was probably missing a steak yesterday, my apologies. My 5-month-old kitten, who is the naughtiest kitten I have ever encountered, was allowed outside for the first time at the weekend and came home with this prize.

"She was pretty stoked with herself and she and her sister thoroughly enjoyed it," McKellar, herself a vegetarian, wrote.

Pearl had already shown a penchant for mischief, standing on her hind legs on the bench and opening McKellar's cupboards to check out the contents.

But if McKellar was worried a "hangry" response could be coming, she needn't have been.

A woman wrote back that Pearl had actually stolen her dog's steak.

"Glad they enjoyed it and it didn't go to waste."

Pearl's 5-star dinner charmed many more, with 1400 people reacting positively to the post and McKellar's phone pinging repeatedly as others wrote in support of the kitten's chutzpah.

"I'm really hoping it was Gareth Morgan's steak", wrote one, in reference to economist-turned-politician's calls for tougher rules on cat ownership.

Dozens shared their own stories — including cats bringing home whole chickens, blocks of cheese, loaves of bread, strings of sausages, salmon, KFC and silverside.

Pocket cartoon on kitten stealing steak from a large dog. Rod Emmerson 07/07/18

One dragged in a whole crayfish, a poster wrote.

"Suspect the people may have been out to get the salad to go with it."

Not all gifts arrived with a pleasing aroma — another person wrote of hearing a kerfuffle at the cat door and expecting to see something "really impressive".

"Unfortunately it was a used disposable nappy from next door's garbage."

McKellar told the Weekend Herald she couldn't believe the response to her post, but was pleased it brought a smile to so many faces.

Pearl, who she adopted after falling in love with the cheeky fluffball while fostering her through Cat Rescue Dunedin, knows how to get what she wants, McKellar said.

The kitten already enjoys a diet of Fancy Feast cat food, after turning her nose up at cheaper brands.

"I think she was born for the high life."