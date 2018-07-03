Pornhub has now released videos with closed captioning in an attempt to help its deaf and hard of hearing viewers and make its site more "inclusive".

According to Pornhub, its "described video" and "closed captioning" categories have been made available with more than 1000 videos already available for hearing-impaired people.

Vice-president of Pornhub, Corey price, said the display subtitles would "help improve the experience for users who are not able to hear the video's original audio".

The display subtitles will help indicate when different people are talking, as well as signal emotional changes in their voice and non-vocal audio.

"Here at Pornhub, it's important that we continue to service all of our users' needs and make content accessible to every individual. By integrating our new Closed Captioning category, we are now able to render some of our most popular adult content more enjoyable for our users who are hearing impaired.

"We encourage them to check out our newest category and provide feedback, which is especially important as we seek to continue to offer content with the differently-abled user in mind."

Pornhub is now offering subtitles and closed captioning for its deaf viewers. Photo / 123rf

According to the World Health Organisation, 5 per cent of the world's population has disabling hearing loss, with adults numbering 432 million.

Pornhub's 2017 Year In Review has revealed a staggering amount of data on the world's porn habits - including New Zealand.

The most viewed category Kiwis search on Pornhub is lesbian.

Also, around 30 per cent of New Zealanders watching porn are women.

Last year, more people around the world voted on Pornhub videos than in the US presidential election — which is not surprising considering the site attracted 28.5 billion visits overall, or 81 million per day.

As of 2017, the site has received 28.5 billion visitors.