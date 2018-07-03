The Hits radio host Toni Street is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her baby boy, due via surrogate next month. As the countdown rolls on, the conversation has turned to what she's planning to name her first son.

The soon to be mum-of-three has revealed she has a list of 10 boys' names that she and her husband Matt are considering. However, one of the names on the list has already been used by a friend for their 3-year-old.

Toni confessed she's a little worried she'll be seen as stealing the name should she decide to use it for her own son.

The Hits took to their phone lines to ask listeners if they thought using the same name a friend's chosen is ever okay?

And lot of their fans had some passionate, opposing views.

One caller even admitted that moniker nabbing was offensive enough to end a friendship.

"I think if you like the name then you should use it ... unless you know more than one person with that name - and you can't take someone else's chosen baby name," one person text in to the Sarah, Sam and Toni show.

"Depends on how close you are," another person text in: "My first baby was stillborn and one of our close friends wanted to use his name a few years later. I said no."

"I don't think you can steal or bags a name, but you should consider your friend's feelings about choosing a name and talk to them beforehand," another texter suggested.

One listener said that this is why people should keep their baby name ideas secret, writing: "It's easy, don't tell anyone your baby names. That way if someone else uses it, it's pure luck (or bad luck)."

What do you think? Is it ever okay to "steal" a friend's baby name

