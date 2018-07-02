How do you ensure a classic name has a modern twist? Invent your own spelling!

That's the approach some parents are taking, according to new research into the most popular children's names for 2018.

Liyam, Roze and Maizie are just some of the more adventurous spellings of traditional names that are creeping onto birth certificates as the addition of x, y and z become increasingly common, reports the Daily Mail.

According to a mid-year survey by UK parenting website Babycentre, the most popular girls' name so far this year is Olivia, which has held the top spot for two years in a row, followed by Sophia and Amelia. Meanwhile, here in New Zealand Harper and Isla take second and third place.

The latest data from SmartStart New Zealand reveals Charlotte and Oliver as the most popular names. Photo / Getty Images

New entries into the UK's top 20 include Harper, Layla and Maya.

When it comes to boys' names, Muhammad tops the charts in the UK, closely followed by Oliver and Noah - first and third here in New Zealand.

New names that may begin appearing here are Theo, Arthur and Henry. According to Babycentre, these classic monikers have made the UKs top 20 boys names so far in 2018.

The arrival of Prince Louis has yet to make a dent in the top 20 and the royal wedding hasn't resulted in a generation of Meghans arriving just yet. But experts predict they could be higher in the charts by the end of the year.

The latest royal baby, Lena, born to Zara and Mike Tindall two weeks ago, could make an appearance in future top 20s.

However, Harry, Charlotte and George are all more popular names than they used to be and have all risen in the charts. Zara, Victoria and Henry are making waves as well.