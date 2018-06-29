Sonny Bill Williams has become a dad for the third time - with the arrival of his son Zaid Williams.

The injured All Black posted the happy news on Instagram this afternoon with the simple message "Zaid Williams. Asalamualakium son - mummy, daddy and your sisters love you so much."

The practicing Muslim and sports star has two daughters with Brazilian wife Alana Raffie, a former nightclub dancer he married in 2013.

The couple's first daughter Imaan was born in 2014, his second daughter, Aisha, was born in December 2016.

The proud dad is well-known for posting cute posts on social media of his daughters - most recently of them counting to 10 in Māori and dancing to popular children's song Savalivali.