Meghan Markle's father has reportedly blasted the Queen for refusing to meet him and instead choosing to see the "arrogant and insensitive" Donald Trump instead.

Thomas Markle told US celebrity website TMZ - who he has chosen to speak with several times - of his anger he had not yet got an audience with the head of the royal family.

The 73-year-old also claimed he had been frozen out by the royals ever since his paid tell-all interview with British talk show Good Morning Britain.

"If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive President she has no excuse not to meet me, I'm nowhere near as bad," he said.

He believed the Queen put him in the "penalty box" after his interview last week. Among other things, he talked about future children Meghan and Harry might have and claimed Harry told him to give Trump a chance.

Markle said he had not heard from anyone at the palace since his interview, including Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen is set to meet Trump during his visit to the United Kingdom next month.

Markle has still not met Meghan's new husband Prince Harry, and he infamously didn't attend their wedding because of heart problems and controversy over staging fake paparazzi pictures.

Despite that drama, he told TMZ he was still planning to travel to the UK to see his royal daughter and met his son-in-law. They have only spoken on the phone.

His latest comments are sure to increase the tension between Meghan's extended family and the royals.

During the interview last week he also recalled how he warned Harry never to hit his daughter.

"I said to him, 'You're a gentleman, promise me you'll never raise your hand against my daughter' and I gave my permission."

He also claimed Meghan would improve the royal family.

Markle had faith his "intelligent" daughter could handle life with the "complicated" royals.

"The royals are very complicated, but she can always rise to that occasion. My daughter is capable of anything and she will be a complement to the royal family."

Members of the royal family avoid being political in public, but during the interview Markle indicated Prince Harry was "open" to Brexit and had urged him to give Trump a chance.

"All Harry actually did was say because Trump was new, he said: 'Give him a chance'."

Angela Levin, a royal commentator and a biographer of Prince Harry told Channel 5 News that even Meghan Markle would have been upset by the interview.

Levin said: "I think the Queen will be very angry. She is absolutely the model of the stiff upper lip and not saying anything that is too political."

Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, met the Queen for afternoon tea with Meghan ahead of the royal wedding, which she attended.