After five months of radio silence on her YouTube channel of 1,200,000 followers, Jamie Curry has now explained her absence and the personal issues she had been grappling with.

Curry took to her preferred platform to confirm she had been dealing with issues of weight and struggling to identify her sexual identity ever since she left school more than four years ago.

The former Hawke's Bay teen is now based in Auckland and was making a living online.

New Zealand's most famed social media star started out filming an amusing slice of life videos as a 16-year-old from her Taradale bedroom in 2012.