Just weeks after designer Kate Spade died by suicide and one night before her funeral, her father, Earl Frank Brosnahan jnr, died at the age of 89.

"He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter," the family said. "He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing."

Spade has been laid to rest during a service in Kansas City, where she was born.

Services for her were planned for 3pm (6am AEST) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church.

Her father earlier said it was the same church where Spade's grandparents were married.

Spade died on June 5 in her New York City home. She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with husband Andy Spade in 1993.

Andy Spade said the designer suffered depression and anxiety for many years and earlier this month said his wife was regularly seeing a doctor and was taking medication for her condition.

He said he and his wife had been living separately in the 10 months before her death but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for US$2.4 billion ($3.25b). Kate and Andy Spade recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a Kansas City animal shelter.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or text HELP (4357). Available 24/7.

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support.

For others, visit mentalhealth.org.nz