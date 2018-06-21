US First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight yesterday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

The 48-year-old first lady was pictured arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland before boarding her plane to fly to Texas.

The green, hooded military jacket from Zara, which retails for £29 ($56) had the words written graffiti-style on the back.

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

You’re right! No hidden message! It’s in giant letters! “I don’t care” — Sprout🌱🌱 (@SproutChinn) June 21, 2018

When asked what message the first lady's jacket intends to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. "

Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.

Melania Trump wears Zara on a visit to a Texas children's shelter in an overture to appear as one of the people, fails to take a good, hard look at herself in the mirror beforehand (!) #tonedeaf pic.twitter.com/NUFa3BBcKQ — Nina Terrero (@Nina_Terrero) June 21, 2018

Trump changed into a pale yellow jacket before the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

First lady Melania Trum changed jacket before joining boarder patrol agents on the tarmac for a photograph at McAllen Miller International Airport in Texas. Photo / AP

As many noted on social media, the cheap, youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady's typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

melania wears a jacket today from child-labor company zara that says "i really don't care do u?" and fuly convinces me that we are living in a simulation https://t.co/s2LHEc4eEW pic.twitter.com/p3w4Do0SfV — karyn spencer (@KarynSpencer) June 21, 2018

- AP