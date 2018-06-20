It's go time for New Zealand's First Baby.

With Prime Minister Jacinda Arden officially in labour, her partner, Clarke Gayford, will no doubt be a bundle of nerves as he supports Ardern and prepares to become a first-time dad.

Gayford is about to enter a whole new chapter, one full of dirty nappies, sleepless nights and best of all, lots and lots of dad jokes.

So while Gayford paces the halls of Auckland Hospital, we've rounded up some of the best dad jokes - with fishing and politics in mind - that he may want to add to his repertoire.

1. Why didn't the prawn share his toys?

He was a little shellfish



2. What do you call a fish without an eye?

A fsh

3. I don't approve of political jokes... I've seen too many of them get elected.

4. When you ask a dad if he's alright: "No, I'm half left."

5. Where does a fish keep his money?

In the river bank



6. I just watched a documentary about beavers. It was the best dam show ever!

7. What kind of money do fishermen make?

Net profits



8. What did the buffalo say to his son when he dropped him off at school?

Bison.



9. What do you call someone with no body and no nose?