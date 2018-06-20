A father has captured his 2-year-old son pulling himself up an "unclimbable" ladder that leads into an outdoor pool.

The video, shot by dad Keith Wyman in his back garden in Attleboro, Massachusetts, illustrates how easy it would be for a child to fall in and drown.

Toddler Cody begins to climb the gate despite it being locked as a "safety measure" with a door covering the steps to prevent access.

oddler scales 'unclimbable' pool ladder in viral video. Photo / Facebook

The child lifts himself to the top of the above-ground pool with perfect ease as his dad says: "So I bought this ladder with the pool and I'm watching my son pulled himself up this ladder.

Advertisement

"Whose big idea was it to have this door that slots like that, when a 2-year-old can pull himself up and climb this thing?"

The child successfully makes it to the top before being carried off by his mother and having a tantrum, the MailOnline reported.

Wyman posted the footage to Facebook with the caption: "So I'm posting this video after I found my 2-year-old Cody trying to climb our pool ladder when it was closed and locked I just got it with the new pool Tonya and I stress you to watch your kids around pools I will be buying a new type of ladder!!"

Father Keith Wyman is now spreading awareness. Photo / WCVB

The clip has since gone viral, racking up 19 million views and shocking social media users.

One quipped: "They need to hire your son for testing their equipment."

Ashley Hodges asked: "Why would you allow him to climb it without telling him no. Then wonder why he got mad that you pulled him away?"

Some suggested pool fencing and others questioned why the child was even allowed climb so far in the first place.

One user scolded the parents for thinking that they could let a child out of their sight: "Would you like the ladder to supervise the child as well? Maybe the ladder should be able to feed the child and change its diaper too?"

Others simply labelled it "scary" that a small child was so easily able to climb the locked ladder.

Manufacturer Vinyl Works says the slide and lock ladders are "designed for strength, ease of use and durability" and "complete stainless steel hardware for years of worry-free use".

Wurley tried to return the ladder but was told he would be given a similar model.