As senior members of the royal family gathered in Windsor for one of the oldest chivalries in their history — the Order of the Garter ceremony — all eyes were on the Queen's lavish velvet robe and white plumes stemming from her black hat.

Oh, and perhaps one other wardrobe choice — her very glam silver strappy shoes.

The Queen — who was joined by Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge for the annual celebrations, which honours those who have been knighted in recognition of their public service, each wearing the traditional mantle and hat of the Order.

Queen Elizabeth's silver t-bar pumps: a decidely snazzy choice. Photo / Getty Images

As hundreds watched on as the spectacle unfolded at the same chapel where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married, crowds couldn't help but notice the lack of black patent leather on the Queen's feet.

In breaking with her usual footwear choice, a pair of Anello & Davide shoes, the Queen stepped out in a pair of silver pointed T-bar pumps, and a matching shoulder bag.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves St George's chapel. Photo / Getty Images

Even at the royal wedding of her grandson, Prince Harry, she opted for her simple black loafers.

But according to Hello! magazine, the Queen usually wears these special silver shoes for the Order of the Garter every year, and even wore them during the Royal Variety Performance in 2012.

She matched her look with diamond and platinum earrings, according to The Mirror, which were the Queen Mary's Florets, and date back to 1853.