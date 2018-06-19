Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed their second child, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen's granddaughter and her rugby player husband, who already have 4-year-old daughter Mia Grace, welcomed a little girl on Monday, reports the Daily Mail.

The new arrival, whose name has not yet been announced, was born at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire weighing 9 lbs 3 oz (4.2kg), the palace said.

Zara Phillips and daughter Mia Tindall. Photo / Getty Images

The youngster is believed to be the heaviest royal baby in recent years; the record was previously held by Zara's niece Savannah Phillips, who weighed 8lb 8oz when she was born in 2010.

Mia weighed 7 lbs 12 oz (3.2kg) when she was born in 2014. All three of the Duchess of Cambridge's children were less than 9 lbs.

Mia Tindall has a new little sister. Photo / Getty Images

Just minutes after the news was announced, a "delighted' Princess Anne joined the Queen at Royal Ascot.

The Tindalls' happy news comes just two months after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child, Prince Louis, was born in April.

The Tindall's baby will be the seventh great-grandchild for the Queen.

Zara Tindall before she gave birth. Photo / Getty Images

In an official announcement this afternoon, Buckingham Palace said: "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit.

"Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike's parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news. The baby's name will be confirmed in due course.

"This baby is the second child for Zara and Mike, the fourth grandchild for the Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh."