It's just one day, but it could change your life.

That's what Doug Moores is hoping when Digital Detox Day takes place nationwide on July 1.

The Aucklander, an advertising young gun-turned-yoga teacher, is behind the day, where people are encouraged to switch off their devices for the day.

That means no Twitter, no Instagram or email, and certainly no Facebook.

Doug Moores wants to help Kiwis spend less time on their digital devices. Photo / Supplied

"Just take a day to read the paper, exercise, meet people ... we've had people say 'I don't know if I could even do one day'. So you know you've got an issue if you can't even go one day.

"We want to help New Zealanders realise their full potential, and change our relationship with technology to one that serves our dreams and aspirations rather than distracts, depresses and isolates."

Moores, through his company Y&X — set up to help young people realise their potential — has already secured the support of high-profile Kiwis Sir John Kirwan, Art Green and Matilda Rice.

Matilda Rice and Art Green have lent their support to Digital Detox Day. File photo / Norrie Montgomery

Top chef Tom Hishon and model Georgia Fowler are also backing the project.

Moores believed there was a strong link between device use and mental health.

Taking a day off would help people make healthier decisions about how much space digital devices should take in their lives.

"We have so much of ourselves tied up to external [factors], such as [social media] likes, that we lose who we are."

The 32-year-old learned that lesson in his own life, eventually walking away from his career in advertising, where he'd worked for leading firms including DDB and Colenso.

"I found myself feeling like I was part of the problem, rather than the solution ... everything is based around stealing people's attention.

"I wanted to work on a project to help be part of the solution."

As well as the detox day, Moores is setting up a seven-day digital detox camp for teenagers on Slipper Island, 3km off Coromandel Peninsula, during school holidays.

"It's to help them create space from technology to identify their Y, their purpose, and X, the possibilities available to them, as well as equipping them with the core competencies needed to thrive in an exponentially changing future - skills such as financial literacy, principles of thinking, health and happiness, meditation and mindfulness, creativity, grit and resiliences."