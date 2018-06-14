Meghan Markle, who has been married for about a month, has said Prince Harry is "the best husband ever".

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her thoughts on married life on Thursday during her first official royal engagement with the Queen, in Cheshire.

As people greeted Markle, she reportedly couldn't say enough good things about her new husband, Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old told wellwishers she was "really enjoying" married life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding last month. Photo / Getty Images

According to People magazine, Sharon Briscoe, 61, asked Markle how things were going.

"It is wonderful," Markle reportedly told her.

Briscoe then told the Duchess to "give our love to Harry and to look after him".

"I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He's the best husband ever."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to Buckingham Palace in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 9, 2018 in London. Photo / Getty Images

The couple will begin their first royal tour together this year, including a visit to New Zealand.