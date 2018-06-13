Selena Gomez fans are slamming designer Stefano Gabbana, after he cruelly labelled the singer "so ugly" in a nasty comment made on Instagram.

The controversial designer, who came under fire earlier this week after making a catty comment about supermodel Kate Moss, shared his less-than-kind thoughts about 25-year-old Selena on a post by fashion news site The Catwalk Italia, which asked its 1.4 million followers to pick their favourite from a selection of five outfits worn by the singer.

Instead, however - as Instagram account Diet Prada pointed out - Gabbana, 55, chose to write, "She's so ugly!!!" under the picture, a comment which immediately sparked a flurry of outraged responses from Selena's fans, the Daily Mail reported.

In the photo, Selena is pictured on the far right in a red Dolce & Gabbana gown that she wore while attending the 2011 Oscars with ex-beau Justin Bieber.

Gabbana's comment has since been deleted, but that hasn't stopped a wave of Selena's most avid fans targeting the designer in response to his treatment of Selena.

One wrote: "@stefanogabbana I don't realize what you just did. Good look sir. Selena fans don't play games."

But Gabbana, 55, seemed unfazed by the scrutiny and responded back to the Instagrammer with a simple "hahaha".

After fashion blog Diet Prada featured his comment on their Instagram page, he has since changed his tune and tried to backtrack the original comment.

The designer re-commented on the photo, "è proprio brutta", which translates from Italian to "its so ugly." It is unclear if Gabbana was attempting to make commenters think he was talking about the dresses being ugly instead of Selena.

But the fans were not impressed by the designer's comment and quickly came to the defense of the singer.

One person wrote: "The only thing ugly I see here is your personality."

Other fans appeared to know even know who the famous designer was after multiple people responded to his jab asking him "who are you?"

Selena has been pictured on multiple occasions wearing Dolce & Gabbana dresses to award shows such as the 2011 Billboard Music Awards and the 2013 ESPY Awards.

Gabbana has been known to make controversial comments within his decades-long career as an esteemed designer.

He took a swipe at supermodel Kate Moss earlier this week by leaving a catty comment on a photo she shared on Instagram.

The picture in question saw Kate, 44, wearing a $4,007 ($5,704) leg-baring playsuit as she headed to a Saint Laurent fashion show in New York City and was also shared by The Catwalk Italia blog.

While many praised the fashion doyenne's 'stunning' ensemble, Gabbana simply wrote: "No."

His deadpan comment caused fans to leap to Kate's praise, with one accusing Gabbana of being 'jealous' that she was not wearing one of his designs.

However, many Instagrammers were less bothered, and delighted in the outspoken designer's fashion critique.

One wrote: "@stefanogabbana you always have the best come backs! I looove your comments. Stefano needs a fashion critic show!"

Kate wore the playsuit in her appearance as was a front row guest at Anthony Vaccarello's Spring 2018 Saint Laurent men's show in New York.

The veteran model has walked for a number of D&G shows over the years, since first appearing in their Fall/Winter 1992 campaign alongside Nadja Auermann.

Indeed, she wore one of their leopard print coats on the day of her 30th birthday while her younger sister, 20-year-old Lottie, took part in their Italian Christmas runway show at Harrods last year.

Gabbana and his business partner Domenico Dolce - who dated for 23 years before splitting in 2005 - came under controversy in 2015 after they commented on same-sex families using IVF.

In an interview with Italian magazine Panorama, the pair said children born through IVF are "children of chemistry, synthetic children. Uteruses for rent, semen chosen from a catalog."

Their comments sparked outrage among the public. Sir Elton John, who has two children via surrogate, commented to their statements on Instagram writing, "shame on you wagging your judgmental little fingers".

The billionaire fashion duo with an A-list clientele who were a couple for 23 years

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana came from modest backgrounds to become two of the richest men in Italy.

Dolce, 56, was born near Palermo, Sicily, where his father was a tailor and his mother worked in a shop selling fabric and clothes.

He met Gabbana, 52 – who was born in Milan to a factory worker father and laundress mother – in a club in the early 1980s.

Dolce helped his friend find a job with him working for designer Giorgio Correggiari, and their friendship blossomed into a relationship.

They moved in together in 1983 and founded Dolce & Gabbana fashion house in 1985. Their big break then came in 1993 when Madonna signed them to design costumes for her Girlie tour – including her famous black beaded bra.

The pair ended their relationship after more than 20 years in 2005, admitting they had "been drifting apart for five years".

But they remained business partners, with Gabbana describing his friend as "my family" after the break-up.

They revealed in a 2010 interview that they lived in identical apartments one floor above the other in the same building in Milan.

They also own luxury homes in France and London, as well as hosting lavish parties on their yacht in Monaco.

In 2013 the businessmen joined Bloomberg's prestigious Billionaires' Index, with Dolce's net worth estimated at $2.2 billion ($3.1 billion) and Gabbana's at around $2.9 billion.

They were also acquitted of tax evasion by Italy's highest court in October last year, which overruled decisions by two lower courts to hand them a 20-month suspended sentence for failing to pay tax on around 200 million euros ($335.8 million).

They were accused of funnelling funds through a firm in Luxembourg, but following their acquittal issued a statement saying: "We have always been honest."

Their brand remains a celebrity favourite and has been worn by A-listers including Kylie Minogue, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.