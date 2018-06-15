Thanks to Heletranz and The Hunting Lodge, Canvas has a sensational prize for four people with return helicopter flights to the Hunting Lidge for a relaxed brunch.

You'll take a scenic flight heading North West over the luxury mansions of Coatesville and the heart of Auckland's wine country before landing in the grounds of the Hunting Lodge at Waimauku.

Once there, enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, including main meal, side and beverages for four people, before re-boarding for the return flight back over the North West of Auckland to the Heletranz heliport. An optional West coast or city scenic flight is available for purchase if you want to extend your flight.

Heletranz luxury helicopters have specialised in extraordinary experience for more than 28 years. The Hunting Lodge has award winning Executive Chef Des Harris at its helm and recnetly featured in the Metro Top 50 restaurants 2018.

Advertisement

This great prize is valued at $1800 and is available on a Saturday or Sunday only, till September 30, subject to availability.

Read the Terms & Conditions here.

Enter by filling out the form below (Herald app users, please enter by clicking here and scrolling down to the form)