A woman who tweeted in hopes of finding lost teenage love has found the man she was looking for - except it turns out, he's married now.
Classical pianist Maria Mo sent out a message on Twitter, searching for the "biggest missed connection of my life".
She said she met a man called Matt in 2004, and held hands with him at Wellington bar Bodega while watching Cassette and Phoenix Foundation play.
The only identifying information she could remember was that his name was Matt, and he had studied design at Massey University.
The request quickly gained traction online, hitting almost 600 retweets and almost 1500 likes.
At this point Mo had a bit of regret, admitting that she sent out the message after four drinks.
But she still gave out some extra information for those now invested in the search, saying she "talked your ears off about the Beatles", because she was obsessed with the band at the time, "and also thought that was flirting".
She said she had to leave the gig early to go home, and was too young to think to give him her number.
The internet some turned up trumps, and the Matt in question came forward as Matthew Gleeson.
But it wasn't meant to be: as it turned out, he is married.
While not all of the details were right, he was sure it was him.
He wasn't at Massey yet, but had enrolled for the following year. He'd gone to the gig and remembered talking to a girl there.
Gleeson said his wife and friends were making fun of him for being the missed connection, but that he felt bad about how it turned out.
It turned out for the best though, with Mo replying that the whole situation was hilarious, and he was part of one of her favourite memories.