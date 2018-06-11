A woman who tweeted in hopes of finding lost teenage love has found the man she was looking for - except it turns out, he's married now.

Classical pianist Maria Mo sent out a message on Twitter, searching for the "biggest missed connection of my life".

She said she met a man called Matt in 2004, and held hands with him at Wellington bar Bodega while watching Cassette and Phoenix Foundation play.

The only identifying information she could remember was that his name was Matt, and he had studied design at Massey University.

If your name is Matt, you went to Massey to do design, and remember holding hands with me at Bodega as we watched Cassette and Phoenix Foundation play at an A Low Hum gig back in 2004, can you get in touch with me cos you’ve been the biggest missed connection of my life — Momo (@mariahmocarey) June 9, 2018

The request quickly gained traction online, hitting almost 600 retweets and almost 1500 likes.

At this point Mo had a bit of regret, admitting that she sent out the message after four drinks.

But she still gave out some extra information for those now invested in the search, saying she "talked your ears off about the Beatles", because she was obsessed with the band at the time, "and also thought that was flirting".

She said she had to leave the gig early to go home, and was too young to think to give him her number.

Gurl I know. He was so pretty. I had to leave the gig early cos my friend’s cousin had driven us in and she was tired 😂😂 i was so young I didn’t even think to give him my number, I gave him a kiss on the cheek as I left LOL — Momo (@mariahmocarey) June 9, 2018

The internet some turned up trumps, and the Matt in question came forward as Matthew Gleeson.

But it wasn't meant to be: as it turned out, he is married.

Hello, I'm the married Matt Amy was talking about. I thought I'd better give people a solid conclusion to ur tweet. My friends have had a long, gleeful conversation about what we remember of the gig. From this I think I'm the Matt you talked to — Matthew Gleeson (@Mkgleeson) June 11, 2018

While not all of the details were right, he was sure it was him.

He wasn't at Massey yet, but had enrolled for the following year. He'd gone to the gig and remembered talking to a girl there.

I was 17 and had applied for Massey Design School for '05 - 1st year design would have been my cover story to make me 18. Was listening to a lot of Beatles Revolver at the time, wore a brown jacket, and I do remember talking to a girl. Sorry it turned out to be the married Matt. — Matthew Gleeson (@Mkgleeson) June 11, 2018

Gleeson said his wife and friends were making fun of him for being the missed connection, but that he felt bad about how it turned out.

It turned out for the best though, with Mo replying that the whole situation was hilarious, and he was part of one of her favourite memories.