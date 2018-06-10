Kensington Palace has confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit New Zealand this year.

Releasing the news in an official statement and on social media, Kensington Palace announced: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn (New Zealand's Spring)."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also released a statement welcoming confirmation that the popular royal duo will make their first official visit together to New Zealand, around the time of the Invictus Games held in Sydney.

"It's wonderful news that the Duke and Duchess are coming to New Zealand as part of their first major tour outside the United Kingdom and I look forward to welcoming them here," said Ardern.

"I know Prince Harry really enjoyed his last visit here in 2015 and I'm sure New Zealanders will want the Duchess of Sussex to also experience our warm hospitality and manaakitanga on her first visit here as a member of the Royal family.

Prince Harry at Putiki Marae in Wanganui, during his last visit to New Zealand in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

"This is the Duchess's second visit to our country and I know New Zealanders will be very much looking forward to welcoming her back."

According to Ardern's statement, the visit is still in the planning stages and more information regarding dates and an itinerary "will be released closer to their arrival."

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, were married on May 19 in a lavish ceremony watched by millions around the world.