The Duchess of Cambridge has one of the most enviable wardrobes in the Royal family, and it seems Princess Charlotte is taking after her mother.

The little princess, who turned three last month, can often be seen colour-coordinating with Kate during their joint public appearances.

This weekend, the mother and daughter duo wore matching shades of ice blue as they watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The pair looked fantastic in matching shades of ice blue as they watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photos / Getty Images

Kate wore a fitted Alexander McQueen number with an intricate knotting detail, while the adorable youngster wore a floral dress in an almost identical hue.

It's not the first time the pair have worn perfectly complimenting outfits; when Charlotte was bridesmaid for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding last month, her mother wore a matching white number, also from Alexander McQueen.

The Cambridges' 2017 Christmas card, shot last summer, also saw mother and daughter wearing matching shades of powder blue; Kate in Catherine Walker and Charlotte in a flower-covered frock.

And the duo wore coordinating shades of pink and purple as they wrapped up their tour of Poland and Germany last July, flying out from Hamburg.

Perfect pairing: The pair complimented each other in shades of pink and purple in Hamburg (left), and wore matching hues of blue as they jetted into Berlin (right). Photos / Getty Images

Two days earlier, Kate and Charlotte wore identical shades of royal blue as they arrived at Berlin military airport.

During last year's Trooping the Colour flypast, Kate ensured there was no risk of an outfit clash as she dressed Charlotte in a pink number that perfectly matched her Alexander McQueen pleated skater dress and hat.

They also matched their outfits for the 2016 ceremony, and later that year during a visit to Canada.

Kate has routinely won style plaudits for mixing bespoke designer pieces with high street bargains since marrying into the royal family in 2011.

All white: When Charlotte was bridesmaid for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding last month, her mother wore a matching number, also from Alexander McQueen. Photo / Getty Images

Fashion expert Simon Glazin told MailOnline: "The mini-me matchy matchy trend has to be well executed to pull it off, and Kate's stylist, Natasha Archer, has done a brilliant job with the Duchess and Princess.

"Usually opting for pastels, the mum and daughter pair look oh-so-gorgeous together.

"And I think it shows once again that the young royals are moving the Monarchy on - you wouldn't catch the Queen and Princess Anne in matching lilac skirt suits."

Fashion blogger Helen Canning (cocomamastyle.com) added: "Kate and Charlotte regularly champion the #twinningiswinning philosophy of style and whether you think it's cheesy or cute to dress your mini-me in outfits to match your own, I'm on team Kate.

"For a special occasion - and the royals have plenty of those - where you'll be photographed as a family it's much more aesthetically pleasing to coordinate looks.

"It doesn't have to be identical mother and child versions of each piece in the outfit (unless you're into the full on twinning style, of course) but wearing similar colours in complementary outfits works well for an overall polished look."