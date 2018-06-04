A father has been caught on camera kissing his 3-day-old baby on the forehead before leaving it inside a church.

Church staff found the baby about 8.30pm on Thursday, according to India Today.

Bitto Davis, a father from Kerala, India, and his wife Pravitha were arrested after the CCTV footage aired on local TV.

Church staff found the abandoned baby the next day. Photo / YouTube

The parents reportedly told police they abandoned the baby after people mocked them for having too many kids.

"They already have three sons, aged 8, 6 and 4 and this was their fourth child," a police officer told the Indian Express.

"Bitto spoke of getting mocked by his friends for having four children in such quick succession and I think that is why he was disturbed. His friends would often apparently comment on the size of his wife's belly and keep prodding whether she's pregnant.

The two now face child abandonment and cruelty charges.

The baby was admitted to hospital and is reportedly healthy.