A tickled priest has shared a screenshot of the flirty text sent to him by accident on Twitter - and his sassy response has left his followers in stitches.

Father Simon Rundell, from Devon in the UK, tweeted a screenshot of the message, which called him "sexy" and asked if he was at work the next day, reports the Daily Mail.

Getting into an Orthodox frame of mind for Collective Worship this morning. pic.twitter.com/JMF2anfIC4 — Fr Simon Rundell (@frsimon) May 25, 2018

The priest replied to the anonymous sender to confirm that he would be at work the following morning - at church to take mass.

He added: "But I'm guessing you didn't intend to text a priest on this one. Fr. Simon."

Advertisement

I get the *best* wrong number texts... pic.twitter.com/Xs9tEVZYQB — Fr Simon Rundell (@frsimon) June 3, 2018

Twitter users found the post hilarious, with some suggesting he should have sent a jokingly suggestive text back saying he was in his vestments for church.

Father Simon received the surprising text on Saturday night ahead of mass on Sunday morning.

He was asked: "U ok sexy? You in work tomorrow ? X"

As a priest, Sunday is Father Simon's busiest working day, so he fired back with a witty response.

He said: "Yes, I'm saying Mass at 9.30 & 11.15, but I'm guessing you didn't intend to text a priest on this one."

Father Simon shared a screenshot of the exchange on Saturday, writing: 'I get the *best* wrong number texts...'

His hilarious post has since received over 1,300 likes and retweets on Twitter.

Many have responded to the tweet, making jokes about the hapless person who sent the text.

One tweeted: "At least they didn't go on to ask what you were wearing. 'Well, as it will be the first Sunday after Trinity.....'"

"Are you slipping into a nice silk chasuble with a LaceyAlb under it," another joked.

A third said: "Feeling deprived - nothing like that to date and I am a priest."

"Well, this gave my wife and I a much needed laugh this morning," a fourth wrote.