A woman has revealed on Facebook how a set of $15 Kmart scales exploded, sending pieces of glass flying across her bathroom floor.

Louise, who asked not to be identified, posted on the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook page that she "lightly nudged" the product before it exploded in to pieces.

"Glass went everywhere," she wrote alongside the image of the shattered scales.

"As I was cleaning up, the shards shattered into smaller and smaller pieces. Kmart has been notified."

Louise, from Western Australia, told news.com.au she had to pick up the pieces of glass by hand, but luckily avoided injuring herself during the process.

"I didn't cut myself," she said. "My husband and I picked it up by hand, and then vacuumed it twice.

"It [glass] went pretty far and was definitely sharp. Thankfully my son wasn't too close. I understand that tempered glass is temperature sensitive - they told me this on the phone - if it's that sensitive, it should be recalled. Bathrooms are subject to a lot of temperature fluctuation so it was surprising."

The exploded scales.

Her post, which got more than 200 likes within an hour of uploading, encouraged other users to reveal their similar experiences with the product.

"Same thing happen to me and you could still here [sic] them [glass pieces] crackling after," one user posted.

"Same thing happened to mine. So glad my kids weren't in the bathroom at the time," another added.

"I've seen so many posts about these scales exploding," another user said. "Surprised Kmart still hasn't done anything about them."

A Kmart spokesperson told news.com.au it had apologised for Louise's experience and said they had spoken with her directly.

"Our quality team are reviewing the product as a priority and we encourage any customers to contact our customer service team if they have any questions around our products."

Last year, a Sydney man said his set of scales exploded "out of nowhere" when he picked them up to clean his bathroom floor.

A Sydney man complained last year that his scales also exploded.

Jean Franco Vilaro said he "was in a panic" and that "there was glass all over" his floor and carpet, as well as near his toilet.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the time, Vilaro said he scooped up the glass and put it aside to show the discount department store.

"Thankfully I wasn't injured but imagine having children around," he said.

"I think it is important people know how dangerous this could be, as it was a major fault."

According to Kmart's website, the digital bathroom scale has a large battery-operated LCD screen that automatically switches on or off.

"The ultra-slim body features a black glass surface" and can hold a maximum load of 150kg.



In March, the company recalled Active & Co. and Jackaroo portable single burner stoves bought between November 2015-May 2017 because of "an issue with the manufacturing".

The notice advised consumers that there had been "instances where gas leakage" occurred during operation and warned that "fire or explosion" was a possibility.