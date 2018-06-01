On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A 24-year-old single mother who completed her final exam while in labour with her daughter has graduated from Harvard Law School.
Briana Williams took to Instagram to reveal how she immediately requested an epidural when she went into labour "so that my contractions wouldn't interfere with my Family Law grade".
"This 'biting the bullet' experience is quite quintessential of my time at Harvard. To say that my last year of law school, with a newborn, and as a single mom was a challenge would be an understatement," she wrote in her post, reports news.com.au.
The inspirational mum to one-year-old Evelyn described how she struggled emotionally during her course and often had to take her baby daughter to tutorials when she didn't have a babysitter.
She added: "Evelyn — they said that because of you I wouldn't be able to do this. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU. Thank you for giving me the strength and courage to be invincible. Let's keep beating all their odds, baby."
Williams, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, now plans to move to California and practice at a law firm in Los Angeles.
"I went to college with one suitcase and one pair of shoes, holding on to a Bible that my older sister had tucked away in my bag. I'd worked full-time as a waitress and bartender in New York to get by," she said.
"I found ways that I could appreciate coming from a disenfranchised background. I could look at the law through the lens of a black woman and (eventually), a financially independent single mother. I used this to my advantage."