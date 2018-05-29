A little girl's scary description of her imaginary friend has the internet convinced she's being haunted.

A photo posted on Twitter by actor Natalie Morales features Ruby, a 3-year-old girl holding a stick-figure drawing, with a description next to her picture of her "imaginary mum, Grateful".

Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying. pic.twitter.com/DM0y77CWHI — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) May 28, 2018

"Her yellow eyelashes mean she can see in the dark — she only comes to see me at night-time. It scares me sometimes, but I always want her to come back. She has two babies in her belly. She's 14, but can never have a birthday," the description reads.

"Ruby, you have a ghost. This is straight up terrifying," Morales wrote.

The tweet had received nearly 57,000 likes and been shared more than 13,000 times by Tuesday morning. Hundreds of people have also commented with terrified reactions, as well as their own scary stories.

"That's OK, I never wanted to sleep again anyway," one person wrote.

Another shared: "My young brother had an imaginary friend named 'Jane'. He used to go to the kitchen at night to talk to her. One night I went to see what 'they' were talking [about] and he was saying 'no Jane, I can't give you a knife to hurt my family'. He was 3 years old!"