It was not for the faint of heart.

Chilli lovers - or those who simply enjoy testing their personal pain thresholds - lined up for a shot at glory yesterday as part of the NZ Hot Sauce Festival in Auckland.

And despite the burn, Aucklander Sam Kalepa wasn't fazed by the bhut jolokia chilli, also known as ghost pepper or the ghost chilli, during a world record attempt held at the Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen.

Kalepa and Greenlane GP Scott McLaren both blitzed the official record of 123g of the spicy food - chowing their way through more than 20 whole chillies each.

Advertisement

The bhut jolokia chilli.

"There was a lot chilli there," bar director Mark Jackson said last night. "They were both pretty good afterwards, having a beer and pretty relaxed. I was surprised."

But Jackson said it remained to be seen whether the attempt would be officially recognised.