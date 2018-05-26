More than a week after their wedding, Harry and Meghan's honeymoon destination still remains a closely guarded secret.

But wherever they choose, Meghan, will be hoping the trip is less eventful than her first honeymoon in New Zealand – when a teenage boy crawled into her shower cubicle and tried to steal her underwear, The Daily Mail reports.

Meghan's antipodean embarrassment came during a dream holiday with her new film-producer husband Trevor Engelson, when the couple rented a campervan for a two-week road trip over Christmas and New Year in 2011/2012.

They visited remote glaciers, seal colonies and wineries, even swimming with dolphins before reaching Akaroa, near Christchurch, and checking into a rural campsite.

But as Meghan took a shower, a 13-year-old boy crept into her stall and caught Meghan in the nude – forcing her, draped in a towel, to follow him through a site packed with holidaymakers to confront his horrified parents.

Meghan, 36, revealed her holiday adventure during a later interview with a New Zealand radio station to promote her role in the TV drama Suits.

"When we got into the campsite, they had nice areas to take a shower and I'm washing my hair and I hear something," she said.

"I open the shower curtain and there's this 13-year-old boy who had crawled under the stall and was trying to steal my underwear.

"I grabbed a towel and I'm like, 'Where is your mother?!' I found his parents, who were mortified," she said. "I can laugh about it now but at the time I was so shaken up," she told the ZM breakfast show. "He was just a little prankster, he was harmless – probably bored to tears with his family."

Meghan is expected to return to New Zealand in October with Harry after they visit Australia for the Invictus Games.