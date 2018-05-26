A coat of arms has been created for Meghan Markle featuring California's state flower, a songbird and a blue background to represent the Pacific Ocean.

California-born and raised Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, joined Britain's royal family when she married Prince Harry last Saturday.

The design was approved by the Queen and Thomas Woodcock, the senior herald in England based at London's College of Arms.

Meghan Markle's coat of arms features the California state flower. Photo / AP

Two golden rays symbolise California's sunshine and three quills represent communication and the power of words.

Beneath the shield are Californian golden poppies and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace where she now lives. Meghan is said to have worked closely with the college during the design process.