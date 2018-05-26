They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Auckland-born designer Emilia Wickstead — a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge — claims the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress is identical to her own £7,000 ($13,500) gown.

Created by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, Meghan Markle's £200,000 dress was kept under wraps for months until the big day, reports Daily Mail.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," says Wickstead.

Designer Emilia Wickstead's $13,000 gown. Photo / Emilia Wickstead

"Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"

The designer went on to have a bit of a dig at Meghan's look.

She says: "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose."

And she didn't approve of the bride's relaxed hair style: "I was like, 'Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it's a Royal Wedding for God's sake.'"