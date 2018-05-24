Confident Princess Charlotte took charge of the other bridesmaids at Harry and Meghan's wedding, it has been revealed.

The three-year-old was overheard telling one of the other flower girls 'No - you can't go yet' during the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Saturday.

A guest described Charlotte as being "really sweet" and "organised" as she performed her bridesmaids duties at the wedding.

Princess Charlotte holds the hand of her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after the wedding ceremony. Photo / AP

It comes after the youngster won over hearts with her enthusiastic waving outside the chapel following the ceremony.

Speaking to People, a guest said: '[Princess Charlotte] was really sweet.

"There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, 'No - you can't go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.' She was really organised!"

The cheeky princess knows how to work a crowd. Photo / Getty Images

The guest also revealed how the Cambridge's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was seen trying to "bribe" one of the bridesmaids with smarties and Peppa Pig to ensure she was well behaved during the ceremony.

Ahead of the wedding, the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney were seen organising the bridesmaids and page boys outside the chapel.

As they walked down the aisle, Charlotte was seen holding hands with fellow flower girls Florence Van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two.

Although both Charlotte and her older brother George, four, were seen walking down the aisle behind Meghan at the start of the service, eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that the pair were missing as Harry and Meghan left the chapel.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the ceremony at St George's Chapel. Photo / Getty Images

However, the pair had simply joined their parents further behind in the procession.

Charlotte was described a "show-stealer" as she waved enthusiastically to crowds outside the chapel, as well as sticking her tongue out when arriving in the car.

In contrast, big brother George, who is thought to be more shy than his sister, looked less happy with the attention.

It comes after Charlotte melted hearts as she waved to cameras outside the Lindo Wing as she arrived with her brother and father to see new arrival Prince Louis.