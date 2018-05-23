The star photographer who took Harry and Meghan's official wedding photographs has revealed how a candid shot of the couple was taken by chance.

Alex Lubomirski, who is a Polish prince, is the protege of photographer Mario Testino who was famously beloved by Harry's mother Princess Diana.

The most striking image of the couple show Meghan sitting between Harry's legs on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle as the prince looks smiling at the camera while his new bride laughs at someone to their left.

This photo released by Kensington Palace shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo / AP

Lubomirski, 42, explained he only had he had just three minutes to shoot Harry and Meghan alone after the ceremony, according to the Daily Mail.

"We went out there and had about three and a half minutes to take some quick shots because everything was running like clockwork," he explained.

"It was just one of those magical moments when you're a photographer and everything falls into place. I said 'just before you go in, sit on those stairs'."

"And she just slumped between his legs and there was this moment where they were just laughing because they were exhausted and thinking finally it's all over. It was one of these beautiful moments".

The photographer also revealed he used sweets as a ploy that helped get the couple's young bridesmaids and page boys to behave as he took the iconic shots.

He said: "As we were setting up the big family shots, and I was placing the Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty onto their chairs, I could hear the kids started crying in the background and there was some chaos.

"And then I heard this magic word behind me that was Smarties, which is obviously an English candy, much like M&Ms, and they were being bribed with one Smartie here and one Smartie there, so as soon as the kids came on to the set, I immediately just shouted out 'Who likes Smarties?', and then everybody hands up, smiles, even some of the adults I think put their hands up, and so that was our magic word of the day, so thank you Smarties."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their six flowergirls and four pageboys. Photo / AP

The royal wedding photographer also said he did some rearranging to compensate for Meghan's father Thomas Markle not being there.

He stood her mother, Doria Ragland, in the spot usually occupied by the father of the bride, with Prince William stepping in next to her to make up for Markle's absence.

Lubomirski also explained that even the formal family wedding shot featuring the Queen has an informal feel and Ragland, 62, stands proudly next to her daughter looking firmly part of the royal family "firm".

Lubomirski told the BBC: "I didn't want it to feel like a sports team photo or an army photo, regimented and linear.

"So he talked about how we could break it and get some rhythm and asymmetry into it and it all came down to very little tiny things - nothing crazy.

"In terms of how we were placing people - we wanted some people sitting, some people standing, kids on parents' laps and that was a huge thing to get that realness out of it".

The three official photographs released by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called the most bold and intimate royal wedding portraits ever seen.

The couple's choice of official images can be seen as yet another stage of their royal revolution because they contrast with royal portraits of the past.

The images were taken at Windsor Castle following the carriage procession.

A family portrait featuring Prince Harry's family and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Photo / AP

Lubomirski said: "It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday.

"This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

A Kensington Palace spoke on behalf of the newly-weds saying: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.

"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them.

"They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

Lubomirski was chosen after he photographed the couple on their engagement in a series of stark images released in December.