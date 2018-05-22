It is the end of a culinary era.

Auckland's highly awarded fine-dining restaurant, the French Cafe, has been sold.

Chef Simon Wright and partner Creghan Molloy-Wright, who were just 30 and 24 respectively when they took over the restaurant, are stepping aside after nearly twenty years at the helm.

It's been bought by Sid and Chand Sahrawat of Sidart and Cassia fame. Those restaurants just won the Supreme Award and runner up for the Restaurant of the Year at the 2018 Metro Restaurants of the Year Awards.

The French Cafe is one of the few New Zealand restaurants which could truly be described as an 'experience'.

From left, Chand Sahrawat, Sid Sahrawat, Simon Wright and Creghan Molloy-Wright. Photo / Aaron McLean

With beautifully crafted food and excellent service, the Symonds St restaurant has picked up a swag of awards including being named by La Liste as one of the top 1000 restaurants in the world. The French directory collects reviews to reach its conclusions.

Chef Simon Wright said: "We tried to create a restaurant of how we would like to be served with food we would like to eat ourselves".

The Sahrawats say they're thrilled to be taking over restaurant's legacy, adding that the establishment holds a particularly special place in their hearts.

"Chand and I had our very first formal dining date at The French Cafe more than 15 years ago," Sahrawat said.

"The meal we had on that occasion was spectacular – so much so, it inspired me to create the style of food I produce today."

Wright said: "We have spent almost 20 years growing the French Cafe so there was no way we were just going to sell it to somebody for money. We wanted it to stay as it was and these guys (Sid and Chand) can take it to the next level."

Sahrawat promises the format and style of dining will remain the same but the food will change slightly to suit his repertoire.

Wright and Molloy-Wright will formally leave the restaurant at the end of September when they plan to take a short break to concentrate on their young family.