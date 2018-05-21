Official photographs of the royal wedding have been released which show a beaming Prince Harry and wife Meghan surrounded by members of the royal family.

The photographs were taken by Alexi Lubomirksi and show the senior royals standing around the happy couple and Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother.

In one black-and-white image, the couple sit on the steps of the East Terrance at Windsor Castle, smiling. Prince Harry doesn't have his hat on and Meghan is without her veil.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their six flowergirls and four pageboys. Photo / AP

Another photo shows the pair in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, where they were married, alongside their six flowergirls and four pageboys, that included nephew, Prince George, 4, and niece Princess Charlotte, 3.

The third photograph is the family portrait featuring the Queen and her husband Prince Philip. Alongside them are Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince William and his wife Catherine. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is also in the photo.

Their 10 pageboys and flowergirls are also in the photo. The Queen, 92, and Prince Philip, 96, are both sitting down, as is Catherine, with Princess Charlotte on her knee.

This photo released by Kensington Palace shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo / AP

In this image Meghan is wearing her veil and holding her bouquet.

The photographs were taken after their carriage-ride through the streets of Windsor where they were cheered by more than 100,00 people who packed the streets.

In a statement provided by Kensington Palace, the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

A family portrait featuring Prince Harry's family and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Photo / AP

It continued: "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

Lubomirski said his involvement with the couple had been "a beautiful chapter in my career and life that I will happily never forget.

"It has been an incredible honour and privilege to document The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family; from the engagement photos, all the way through to the official wedding and family portraits on Saturday,'' he said.