This is our final show from London and as the saying goes it's amazing how much can happen in a week. Meghan Markle, in the eyes of the British press, has gone from B-grade actress with a trashy dysfunctional extended family to icon and saviour of the Royal Family.

She is being revered here by every single paper and news outlet, all the networks are still, the next day, broadcasting from outside Windsor Castle, basking in the aura of their newly minted royal heroine. From the depth of culture in the ceremony to the departures from protocol, to the simplicity of her look, the Brits cannot get enough of it.

We were there on Saturday at Windsor, having arrived on a packed train, to the heaving sidewalks and crowds of well wishers: Windsor managed to take festive to new levels. The day was perfect, the bells tolled, the happy couple didn't put a foot wrong. It was magic. As we crammed into our long train home back to London, I thought it may be a little less festive back in the city. I was wrong.

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible to head to their wedding reception. Photo / AP

The buoyant mood has not yet abated here. This modern romance has eclipsed even the hardest of hearts. Every paper is running double page spreads, every news show is dissecting every element of the wedding, what it means, what her influence means, what it's done for the royal brand, what it's done for Harry - there's even concerns she may overshadow Kate - and there are rumours she's already pregnant. It is the one and only story in town.

I must admit, I am wedding-ed out. The build up was huge, the event even bigger, I'm ready for them to go off and enjoy their honeymoon. Which by the way is delayed now due to an official engagement, their first as a married royal couple, at Prince Charles' garden party on Tuesday.

One gets the feeling the press will not be taking their eyes off this royal couple for quite some time. It has been amazing to be part of, it has been interesting to watch how the press operate here too.

How they can dissect and look to destroy someone one minute, and be so enraptured with them the next. Meghan went from zero to hero in about two minutes flat. It's a good reminder not to take any of it seriously.

I feel sad for her father who got chewed up and spat out by it all so quickly, a day forever lost for him. I felt sad looking at her mother sitting there all alone. But those images will be a distant memory as the press feasts on a new wave of royal mania - watching and critiquing every move of this power couple.

For all the pomp and pageantry we have witnessed this week though, I can safely say, a quiet life is more appealing. But this has been a thrill and a privilege to witness, especially to have been at Windsor, something we'll never forget.